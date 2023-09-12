Dharmendra Pradhan inaugurates various schemes of School Education in Dehradun

AMN

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan today inaugurated Vidya Samiksha Kendra in Dehradun. He also laid the foundation stone of 141 PM-Shri Schools and 3 Netaji Subhas Chandra Residential School in the state. On the occasion, the union minister said that India’s youth is going to lead the world in the 21st century.

Mr Pradhan said, it will be knowledge-based leadership for which a New Education Policy has been brought under which various type of model schools are being built and PM Shree Schools are one such model school. He said that Uttarakhand is the second state after Gujarat where Vidya Samiksha Kendra has been inaugurated which provide online data of all the schools of the state in one click. Higher education meritorious scholarship and Research incentive schemes were also inaugurated in the programme.