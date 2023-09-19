CUET-PG to be conducted from 11th March, CUET-UG from 15th May: UGC Chairman

AMN / WEB DESK

The Chairman of the University Grant Commission M Jagadesh Kumar has announced that Common University Entrance Test for Post-graduate programmes (CUET-PG) for the Academic year 2024-25 will be conducted from 11th March to 28th March 2024.

He also informed that CUET-UG will be conducted from 15th May to 31st May next year. He said, the entrance tests will be conducted by National Testing Agency (NTA) and the results will be declared within three weeks of the test. The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main examination will be conducted in two sessions in the year 2024. The first session of JEE Main will be held between 24th of January and 1st of February while the second one will be from 1st of April to 15th of April. The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test – NEET(UG) will be conducted on 5th May 2024 and UGC National Eligibility Test Session-1 will be held from 10th to 21st of June next year.