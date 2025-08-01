President Murmu Urges IIT-ISM Graduates to Drive Innovation, Sustainability for Viksit Bharat

AMN / DHANBAD

President Droupadi Murmu has called on the youth to lead India’s journey toward becoming a developed nation by 2047, urging graduating engineers to combine technological excellence with compassion, sustainability, and social responsibility. She emphasized that India’s transformation into a global tech leader will depend not only on innovation but also on inclusive and environment-conscious development.

The President was speaking at the 45th Convocation Ceremony of IIT-ISM Dhanbad, held on the second day of her two-day visit to Jharkhand. Addressing over 1,800 graduating students, President Murmu encouraged them to adopt interdisciplinary approaches, promote patent culture, and drive start-up ecosystems aligned with national needs.

She also released a special postal stamp commemorating 100 years of the institute’s establishment and praised IIT-ISM for its continued contribution to technical education and societal development.

Highlighting the need for green and sustainable engineering, she urged students to create solutions that protect nature while addressing India’s developmental challenges. “India’s biggest strength is its human capital. Expanding access to digital and technical education is the path to global leadership,” she remarked.

President Droupadi Murmu graced the convocation ceremony of the Indian Institute of Technology (Indian School of Mines) Dhanbad. The President said that IIT-ISM has an important role in the overall development of the country. Apart from preparing excellent engineers and… pic.twitter.com/MBRQtW3Pqn — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 1, 2025

The President lauded the institute’s efforts to empower tribal communities through a Tribal Centre of Excellence and digital learning initiatives. She also visited an exhibition by tribal women innovators at the Atal Innovation Centre.

During the ceremony, 1,880 degrees were awarded, and Prime Minister’s Principal Secretary Dr. P.K. Mishra was conferred an honorary DSc. Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and senior officials were present.

Edited by Andalib Akhter