Health Ministry reduces qualifying percentile for NEET PG Counselling to zero across all categories

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has reduced the cut-off percentile for Postgraduate courses (Medical/ Dental) for NEET PG Counselling 2023. Now, the qualifying percentile has been reduced to ‘zero’ across all categories. This was announced in a notification issued yesterday by Medical Counselling Committee (MCC).

All candidates who appeared for the NEET PG 2023 exam will now qualify to participate in the postgraduate medical counselling rounds. Medical aspirants can check out the official notice on the official website
mcc.nic.in
.

MCC announced that the cut-off has been reduced to 0 from 291, out of a total of 800 marks, for the general category and 257 for the reserved category.

Fresh registrations and choice filling process for the NEET PG counselling 2023 round 3 will also be opened again for those who are now eligible to take part. Candidates will be notified soon about the fresh NEET PG round 3 registration dates on the MCC’s website.

