Third phase of lockdown to come into effect from tomorrow

The third phase of lockdown arising out of COVID-19 pandemic will come into effect from tomorrow. Centre had on Friday announced extension of lockdown for two more weeks after 4th of May, with considerable relaxations in lower risk districts. Health Ministry has divided over 700 districts of the country into Red, Orange and Green zones and Centre’s guidelines will be followed according to the zone.

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar has said that in Green zones, practically all day to day activities have been allowed barring congregations. He said government wants to give the message that India is undergoing a phased exit from the lockdown where more and more activities are allowed to be conducted.

AIR Correspondent reports, travel by air, rail, metro and inter-state movement by road is not allowed even in the third phase of the lockdown. Schools and educational institutions will remain closed. However, all agriculture related work would continue to be permitted.

Industrial and construction based activities in rural India, including MGNREGA works, food processing units and brick kilns would also work as usual.

In Green Zones, all activities other than those not permitted nationwide would be functional. Buses would operate in such zones with 50 per cent seating capacity. Transportation of all goods traffic is permitted across the country.

Standalone liquor stores and paan shops are also allowed to function in non-containment areas.

OPDs, and medical clinics are permitted to operate in all zones with social distancing norms.

All in all, the third phase of lockdown pushes a set of relaxations to bring back normalcy in life and trade.