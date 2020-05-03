Latest News

COVID 19 MORE THAN 10,59,275 PEOPLE RECOVERED WORLDWIDE
Kim Jong-un appears in public,
COVID 19: Death toll rises to 2,38,999 worldwide
Coronavirus: Spain released from lockdown
Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds name son after doctors who saved PM’s life
White House blocks Fauci from testifying next week
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     04 May 2020 12:31:49      انڈین آواز

Third phase of lockdown to come into effect from tomorrow

Leave a comment
Published On: By

3.O

AMN

The third phase of lockdown arising out of COVID-19 pandemic will come into effect from tomorrow. Centre had on Friday announced extension of lockdown for two more weeks after 4th of May, with considerable relaxations in lower risk districts. Health Ministry has divided over 700 districts of the country into Red, Orange and Green zones and Centre’s guidelines will be followed according to the zone.

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar has said that in Green zones, practically all day to day activities have been allowed barring congregations. He said government wants to give the message that India is undergoing a phased exit from the lockdown where more and more activities are allowed to be conducted.

AIR Correspondent reports, travel by air, rail, metro and inter-state movement by road is not allowed even in the third phase of the lockdown. Schools and educational institutions will remain closed. However, all agriculture related work would continue to be permitted.

Industrial and construction based activities in rural India, including MGNREGA works, food processing units and brick kilns would also work as usual.

In Green Zones, all activities other than those not permitted nationwide would be functional. Buses would operate in such zones with 50 per cent seating capacity. Transportation of all goods traffic is permitted across the country.

Standalone liquor stores and paan shops are also allowed to function in non-containment areas.

OPDs, and medical clinics are permitted to operate in all zones with social distancing norms.

All in all, the third phase of lockdown pushes a set of relaxations to bring back normalcy in life and trade.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Ad

CINEMA /TV/ ART

Indian film student wins Sloan Foundation award at Tribeca

Indian film student wins Sloan Foundation award at Tribeca

By Utpal Borpujari / New Delhi While the best screenplay award to Prashant Nair-directed and Drishyam Films ...

Special online Film Festival on Satyajit Ray

Special online Film Festival on Satyajit Ray

Utpal Borpujari / New Delhi Even as the Nationwide lockdown has got extended further with some relaxations, ...

TECH AWAAZ

Bill Gates leaves Microsoft

Bill Gates leaves Microsoft

Bill Gates and wife Melinda WEB DESK Microsoft Co-founder Bill Gates has left the Board of directors of ...

Larry Tesler, inventor of ‘cut-copy-paste’ dies at 74

Larry Tesler, inventor of ‘cut-copy-paste’ dies at 74

Scientist copied the printing technique of physically cutting and glueing printed text WEB DESK Larr ...

MARQUEE

Transgender activists ask Govt to halt Transgender Rules, 2020

Transgender activists ask Govt to halt Transgender Rules, 2020

FILE PHOTO WEB DESK More than 150 transgender activists from across India  have urged the governmen ...

India, Maldives sign MoUs for establishing Tourism zone ﻿

India, Maldives sign MoUs for establishing Tourism zone ﻿

AMN India and Maldives today signed five MoUs for establishing the Addu Tourism zone in five islands of Add ...

Ad

SPORTS

Legendary sportsperson Chuni Goswami is no more

AMN Legendary Footballer Chuni Goswami died in Kolkata on Thursday afternoon after prolonged illness. He wa ...

BCCI clears hefty payments to super-rich cricketers during lockdown period

BY MADHU AGRAWAL It is indeed shame that super-rich Board for Control of Cricket in India BCCI is boasting ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!