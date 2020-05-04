FAKE NEWS: No scheme named Rashtriya Shikshit Berozgar Yojana

WEB DESK

Government dismissed a claim on social media that it has started a scheme named Rashtriya Shikshit Berozgar Yojana to provide a relief package of Rs 50,000 to all ration card holders.

In a tweet, Press Information Bureau clarified that no such scheme has been launched by the Central government. It also urged people to beware of such fake and fraudulent sites collecting personal information and fees.