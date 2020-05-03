Latest News

President, VP, PM laud the Armed forces for honouring COVID warriors

President Ram Nath Kovind has appreciated the gesture of the armed forces to express the country’s gratitude towards all frontline warriors leading the fight against COVID-19. In a tweet, Mr Kovind said, the nation stands united, as everyone reiterate the resolve to defeat Coronavirus through the collective determination and discipline.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu welcomed the gesture of armed forces in conducting flypasts and playing military bands in front of hospitals as a tribute to sacrifices and selfless service of frontline Corona Warriors such as doctors, nurses, policemen, government officials, media, sanitation workers and others.

He said, the band display by the Indian Army, formations by Naval ships and showering of petals by Air Force is an expression of solidarity with the Corona warriors. Mr Naidu said, the nation is grateful for the services of all the frontline warriors who placed the safety and health of the citizens above everything else.

He also compliment the Indian citizens for having so far displayed a firm and collective resolve in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic. The Vice President said, people must strictly adhere to lockdown guidelines for the next two weeks to prevent the spread of the virus and cannot lower the guard at this crucial juncture.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also lauded the Armed Forces for honouring the COVID warriors. In a tweet Mr Modi said, it is a great gesture by the Armed Forces.

The Armed Forces saluted them who are at the forefront, bravely fighting COVID-19. On Friday, welcoming the move Mr Modi had said that Indian Armed Forces have always kept the nation safe and even in times of disasters, they are out there helping people. He said, now, the Forces in a unique way, saying a big thank you to the frontline COVID-19 warriors for their endeavour towards making India COVID-19 free.

He said, India has waged a strong fight against COVID-19 due to courageous frontline warriors who have cared and cured many. The Prime Minister said, they are spectacular and India applauds them and their families.

Mr Modi also shared a video in his Twitter handle on the activities undertaken by Armed Forces to honour COVID Warriors.

