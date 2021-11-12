At least 12 wounded in blast at Afghanistan Mosque
Telecom Department allots license and spectrum to Vodafone, Idea, and Jio for 5G testing in Gujarat

The Department of Telecommunications has alloted license and spectrum to Vodafone, Idea Limited, and Reliance Jio Infocomm for 5G testing in Gujarat. Vodafone has been given license for the urban area of Gandhinagar, semi-urban area of Mansa, and Unava rural with Nokia as equipment supplier while Reliance Jio got Jamnagar a semi-urban and rural area with Samsung as an equipment supplier.

Yesterday, the steering committee of Gujarat Licensed Service Area for 5G visited the testing sites at Gandhinagar and checked the data speed at the Mahatma Mandir 5G site which was found to be about 1.5 Gbps, almost 100 times faster than 4G.

