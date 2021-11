AMN / MUMBAI

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray successfully underwent a cervical spine surgery at Sir H.N. Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai.

As per an official press release, Mr. Thackeray was stable during the surgery and is recuperating well. The Chief Minister’s health is being constantly monitored by a team of doctors. Mr. Thackeray was admitted to the hospital on Wednesday evening as his neck and back pain had aggravated in the past few days.