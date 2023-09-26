इंडियन आवाज़     26 Sep 2023 02:28:28      انڈین آواز

Telangana: Ministry of Tourism recognises Pembarthi and Chandlapur as best tourism villages in Telangana

Published On: By

AMN

Pembarthi in Jangoan district and Chandlapur of Siddipet district of Telangana have been chosen by the Ministry of Tourism as the best tourism villages in Telangana for the year. Union Tourism Minister G. Kishan Reddy announced this last evening. Speaking to the media in Hyderabad, he said both the villages will receive awards on the occasion of World Tourism Day tomorrow during a special function in New Delhi. He said the Central recognised the handicrafts and tourism places in Telangana and had recognised Bhoodan Pochampalli as a tourism village two years ago.

He said Pembarthi is known for brass and bronze products and home decorations, figurines of gods and goddesses, and other handicrafts, which are exported to countries like the U.S., Germany, Belgium, and Japan. About 25 thousand people visit the village annually. Chandlapur village is renowned for the famous Ranganayaka Swamy temple, ‘Gollabama’ sarees, and other crafts of the region. The Minister further said the Central government actively promoted Telangana arts and crafts, especially during the recently concluded G-20 summit, where foreign delegates were presented with the Pochampally sarees and scarves.

