Sikkim CM PS Tamang inaugurated Chatten ll hydropower plant

AMN

Sikkim Chief Minister PS Tamang inaugurated the Chatten ll hydropower plant developed by Sikkim Power Development Corporation Limited at Chatten, Lachen in Mangan district yesterday.

Mr Tamang highlighted the importance of the project in sustainable development and economic welfare of Sikkim. Speaking at the Janta Bhet Karyakram in Mangan, he assured to address public grievances during his four-day visit to the district.

Chatten ll hydropower project, with a capacity of 3 MW, is a run-of-the-river project, utilization water from the Chagyachu river. Located at an altitude of around 8,000 feet, the project was built at a cost of approximately Rs 35.30 crores.

The chief minister also visited an Angora rabbit farm at Rabum Lachen, where products sourced from yak, sheep and rabbit were exhibited. The chief minister also interacted with employees of the farm, particularly those employed under the One Family One Job scheme of the state government.