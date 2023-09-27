Assam-Meghalaya Border Conflict: Fresh Clashes Reported

AMN / WEB DESK

Clashes have once again flared up between two communities residing near the Assam-Meghalaya border on Wednesday, reports Sentinel. As per reports, the groups engaged in physical altercations involving bows, arrows, and catapults in the Lapangap village of Jaintia Hills in Meghalaya. However, no injuries were reported in the incident that took place here, along the boundary between Meghalaya’s West Jaintia Hills district and Assam’s West Karbi Anglong district on Tuesday.

Later on, the situation was brought under control as police teams from both Assam and Meghalaya promptly responded and pacified the local residents. A senior official from West Jaintia Hills district stated, “We are in close coordination with our counterparts in Assam’s West Karbi Anglong district to ensure that the situation remains under control.” Local village elder Deimonmi Lyngdoh, known as the Waheh Shnong, alleged that farmers from their village who were tending to their paddy fields came under attack from individuals from Assam who were concealed near the fields.

The attackers purportedly employed catapults, bows, and arrows during the confrontation. Also Read – Assam: Allegations Surface After Oil Rig Accident Leaves Two Workers Seriously Injured Earlier, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and his Meghalaya counterpart, Conrad Sangma, convened in Shillong to discuss various issues, including the Assam-Meghalaya border dispute. Both Chief Ministers addressed the media and shared insights into the progress of resolving the border dispute issue between the two states. CM Sarma mentioned, “We discussed the ongoing work of regional committees, and there is a lot of progress. Recently, we could finally agree on the survey post from Hahim. There is a lot of progress happening on both sides. We discussed confidence-building measures too.”