Kerala Nipah virus: All samples collected from bats, wild boars and other domestic animals yield negative results

The district authorities in Kozhikode of Kerala have said that all 42 samples collected from bats, wild boars and other domestic animals in the district yielded negative results for Nipah virus. The samples, collected by a team of animal husbandry experts from the Centre and the State government, were sent to the National Institute of High-Security Animal Diseases in Bhopal for testing.

Meanwhile, Kozhikode District Collector A Geetha said avoidable public functions should be postponed till October 1, as the district is still not completely free from the threat posed by the virus. She said public should continue to maintain social distancing, and make use of masks and sanitisers.

