Bihar: State govt to provide free of cost treatment to patients in IGIMS Patna

In a major decision to boost health services for citizens of Bihar, the state government has decided to provide free of cost treatment to the patients in state’s premier medical institution Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (IGIMS), Patna.

This decision was taken in the meeting of the state cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Briefing the media in Patna, Additional Chief Secretary of Cabinet Coordination Department S. Siddharth said this will benefit poor patients, who can now avail free services for medicines, surgery, medical tests and other pathological tests.

He said the government has also decided to wave off bed charges for admission in general wards. Mr. Siddharth said the government will soon publish the notification in this regard. He said the treatment in the Private and Deluxe Ward of IGIMS will remain chargeable.

The decision for providing free medical service at IGIMS will cost an additional burden of 60 crore rupees on the state exchequer annually.

The IGIMS is an autonomous medical institution which was established in 1983 to provide super specialty medical services in the state.

