AMN

The Cadets of NCC Group Hyderabad has held a community cleaning of the historic Golconda fort to restore the beauty of the iconic structure. Over one hundred cadets participated in the event and collected almost half a ton of waste, mostly plastic waste.

Colonel PP Borah, Commanding Officer lauded the efforts made by all the cadets and asked the cadets to educate people about the environment and cleanliness to preserve the monuments of the country.