Telangana Minister urges centre to support development of ‘Kaleshwaram-Manthani-Ramagiri’ corridor

Jan 16, 2025

AMN

Telangana IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu urged the Centre to support the development of the ‘Kaleshwaram-Manthani-Ramagiri’ corridor into an iconic spiritual and heritage tourism circuit. The minister presented an ambitious proposal to Union Minister for Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in Delhi yesterday. He called on Mr Shekhawat during an official visit and presented an ambitious proposal to the effect. Nestled along the tranquil banks of the Godavari, the Kaleshwaram Mukteshwar Temple stands as a unique spiritual landmark with a heritage spanning over a millennium. Known as ‘Dakshina Kashi’ (the Varanasi of the South), the temple is renowned for its sanctum sanctorum which houses two Shivlingas – Mukteshwara means Lord Shiva and Kaleshwara means Lord Yama. The Minister highlighted the temple’s unparalleled spiritual and cultural significance, comparing it to globally revered sites such as Somnath, Kedarnath, and Kashi. He explained that equally captivating is the Ramagiri Fort, a historical marvel with a 1,200-year-old legacy that uniquely combines history, mythology, and natural beauty. The fort is home to ancient temples dedicated to Lord Rama, cascading waterfalls, and a diverse array of medicinal plants. He requested the minister to include the fort under the Swadesh Darshan 2.0 scheme.

