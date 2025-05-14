BSF Jawan Purnam Kumar Shaw detained by Pakistan rangers returns to India

Border Security Force (BSF) Jawan, Purnam Kumar Shaw, who was detained by Pakistan Rangers on April 23 after he inadvertently crossed the international border in the Ferozepur sector of Punjab, has returned to INDIA this morning. BSF sources have confirmed the development to our Jalandhar Correspondent and said that he was handed over through the Attari Joint Check Post in Amritsar. The handover was conducted peacefully and by established protocols.

He was part of a team protecting farmers working near the border fence when detained.