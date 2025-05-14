Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

May 14, 2025
BSF Jawan Purnam Kumar Shaw detained by Pakistan rangers returns to India

Border Security Force (BSF) Jawan, Purnam Kumar Shaw, who was detained by Pakistan Rangers on April 23 after he inadvertently crossed the international border in the Ferozepur sector of Punjab, has returned to INDIA this morning. BSF sources have confirmed the development to our Jalandhar Correspondent and said that he was handed over through the Attari Joint Check Post in Amritsar. The handover was conducted peacefully and by established protocols.

He was part of a team protecting farmers working near the border fence when detained.

India blocks X accounts of Global Times, Xinhua, TRT World over alleged Pakistani propaganda

May 14, 2025
India rejects China’s ‘renaming’ of Arunachal Pradesh locations, calls it absurd & unacceptable

May 14, 2025
Former Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar appointed as UPSC Chairman

May 14, 2025

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ TOP AWAAZ

US President Trump, Saudi Crown Prince sign $142 billion arms deal

14 May 2025
