India has blocked the X accounts of Global Times, Xinhua News Agency, and TRT World in the country. According to the sources, the action has been taken against them for allegedly disseminating false Pakistani propaganda in the country. Global Times is an English-language tabloid operated under the People’s Daily, owned by the Chinese Communist Party. Xinhua News Agency serves as the official state news agency of the People’s Republic of China, while TRT World is Turkiye’s public broadcaster.

