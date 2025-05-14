India rejects China’s ‘renaming’ of Arunachal Pradesh locations, calls it absurd & unacceptable

India has categorically rejected China’s continued, unfounded, and absurd attempts to assign new names to locations within the State of Arunachal Pradesh. In response to media queries, the Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal, reiterated that such actions are entirely unacceptable and stand in direct contradiction to India’s consistent and principled position. He emphasised that no amount of creative renaming can alter the clear and indisputable reality that Arunachal Pradesh was, is, and will always remain an integral and inalienable part of India.

