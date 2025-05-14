Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

OTHER TOP STORIES

India rejects China’s ‘renaming’ of Arunachal Pradesh locations, calls it absurd & unacceptable

May 14, 2025
India rejects China’s ‘renaming’ of Arunachal Pradesh locations, calls it absurd & unacceptable

India has categorically rejected China’s continued, unfounded, and absurd attempts to assign new names to locations within the State of Arunachal Pradesh. In response to media queries, the Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal, reiterated that such actions are entirely unacceptable and stand in direct contradiction to India’s consistent and principled position. He emphasised that no amount of creative renaming can alter the clear and indisputable reality that Arunachal Pradesh was, is, and will always remain an integral and inalienable part of India.

Related Post

OTHER TOP STORIES

India blocks X accounts of Global Times, Xinhua, TRT World over alleged Pakistani propaganda

May 14, 2025
OTHER TOP STORIES

BSF Jawan Purnam Kumar Shaw detained by Pakistan rangers returns to India

May 14, 2025
OTHER TOP STORIES

Former Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar appointed as UPSC Chairman

May 14, 2025

You missed

PROMOTIONAL CONTENTS

How Hospital Cash Insurance Can Reduce Your Out-of-Pocket Expenses

14 May 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
OTHER TOP STORIES

India blocks X accounts of Global Times, Xinhua, TRT World over alleged Pakistani propaganda

14 May 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
OTHER TOP STORIES

BSF Jawan Purnam Kumar Shaw detained by Pakistan rangers returns to India

14 May 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ TOP AWAAZ

US President Trump, Saudi Crown Prince sign $142 billion arms deal

14 May 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!