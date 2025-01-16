Grand cultural extravaganza ‘Sanskriti ka Mahakumbh’ to begin at Mahakumbh

AMN

The grand cultural extravaganza ‘Sanskriti ka Mahakumbh’ will begin today at the ongoing Mahakumbh Mela in Pyayagraj. The event will showcase the rich tapestry of Indian culture through a series of captivating performances by renowned artists. The main stage, Ganga Pandal, will host performances by renowned artists from across the country, including a special presentation by Shankar Mahadevan on the opening day. Cultural programmes will also begin at the Yamuna and Saraswati Pandals today, while the Triveni Pandal will host a blend of cultural melodies starting January 21. The Ganga Pandal, with a capacity of 10,000 spectators, will be the main venue for this celebration of devotion and heritage.