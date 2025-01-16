GRAP IV restrictions reimposed in Delhi-NCR as air quality deteriorates

AMN

Amid the deteriorating air quality in National Capital Delhi, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has decided to impose all actions under Graded Response Action Plans (GRAP) 3 and 4 in Delhi-NCR. According to the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) data, Delhi has registered an average Air Quality Index (AQI) above the 350 mark as of 7 AM this morning. In some areas of the city, the AQI surpassed the severe category, reaching over 400. The AQI at Delhi’s Rohini station was recorded at 431, Bawana at 412, and Anand Vihar at 404.