Punjab launches SHE COHORT 3.0 to empower women-led startups

AMN

In Punjab, SHE COHORT 3.0 (Startups Handholding & Empowerment – Cohort 3.0) was launched at Mohali yesterday. The initiative empowers aspiring female startups and students to build and scale technology-based ventures with support from business incubators and ecosystem enablers.

Inaugurated by Secretary, Science, Technology and Environment, Punjab, Priyank Bharti, over 250 budding start-ups, innovators and students were told about upcoming plans of StartUp Punjab to foster growth in the state’s startup ecosystem.

Head of State Science and Technology Progamme, Dr Anita Aggarwal who was a special invitee, emphasised the significance of tech-based innovations having immense commercial potential. She said this initiative provides a platform for budding poor and marginalized women entrepreneurs to showcase their talent and ideas for start-ups and become self-reliant using science and technology. She said, their startups may also allow others to earn. Dr Aggarwal said this is a helpful step in making a developed India a reality by 2047.