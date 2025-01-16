The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

REGIONAL AWAAZ

Punjab launches SHE COHORT 3.0 to empower women-led startups

Jan 16, 2025

AMN

In Punjab, SHE COHORT 3.0 (Startups Handholding & Empowerment – Cohort 3.0) was launched at Mohali yesterday. The initiative empowers aspiring female startups and students to build and scale technology-based ventures with support from business incubators and ecosystem enablers.

Inaugurated by Secretary, Science, Technology and Environment, Punjab, Priyank Bharti, over 250 budding start-ups, innovators and students were told about upcoming plans of StartUp Punjab to foster growth in the state’s startup ecosystem.

Head of State Science and Technology Progamme, Dr Anita Aggarwal who was a special invitee, emphasised the significance of tech-based innovations having immense commercial potential. She said this initiative provides a platform for budding poor and marginalized women entrepreneurs to showcase their talent and ideas for start-ups and become self-reliant using science and technology. She said, their startups may also allow others to earn. Dr Aggarwal said this is a helpful step in making a developed India a reality by 2047.

Related Post

REGIONAL AWAAZ

Telangana Minister urges centre to support development of ‘Kaleshwaram-Manthani-Ramagiri’ corridor

Jan 16, 2025
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Grand cultural extravaganza ‘Sanskriti ka Mahakumbh’ to begin at Mahakumbh

Jan 16, 2025
REGIONAL AWAAZ

GRAP IV restrictions reimposed in Delhi-NCR as air quality deteriorates

Jan 16, 2025

You missed

TOP AWAAZ

Govt announces 8th Pay Commission for Central govt employees, Pensioners

16 January 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
BUSINESS AWAAZ PROMOTIONAL CONTENTS

Protected: Understanding Term Insurance Claim Settlement Ratios

16 January 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Punjab launches SHE COHORT 3.0 to empower women-led startups

16 January 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Telangana Minister urges centre to support development of ‘Kaleshwaram-Manthani-Ramagiri’ corridor

16 January 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment