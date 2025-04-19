Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Telangana govt signs MoU with Japanese company Neysa Networks to set up AI data centre cluster

Apr 19, 2025

AMN/ WEB DESK

Japan based global digital transformation and IT services company, NTT DATA, cloud platform company Neysa Networks, and the Telangana government have signed an agreement to set up an Artificial Intelligence data centre cluster in Hyderabad with an investment of 10 thousand 500 crore rupees.

The agreement was formalised in the presence of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy during a high-level meeting in Japan yesterday. An official release stated that the upcoming facility in Hyderabad will feature a 400 MegaWatt data centre cluster, designed to host the country’s most powerful AI supercomputing infrastructure with 25,000 GPUs (Graphics Processing Units).

The project aligns with Telangana’s vision to be the AI capital of India, offering sovereign, scalable, and sustainable compute capabilities to support public and enterprise AI workloads. The statement said the collaboration combines NTT DATA’s global data centre leadership with Neysa’s AI acceleration platform, enabling joint development of AI-first solutions.

