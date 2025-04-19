Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Delhi: 4 killed and 12 feared trapped under debris in a building collapse in Mustafabad

Apr 19, 2025

AMN/ WEB DESK

As many as four people have died, and around 12 others are still feared trapped under the debris after a four-storey building collapsed in the Mustafabad area of Delhi during the early hours of today.

Talking to the media, DIG NDRF Mohsen Shahedi said that the NDRF team and other agencies are engaged in rescue work. He mentioned that the area is congested, making it difficult to move heavy machinery.

Additional DCP of the North East District, Sandeep Lamba, said, the incident took place at around 3 am in the morning. He added that 14 people were rescued, but four among them succumbed to their injuries.
Teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and Delhi Police reached the spot, and rescue operations are currently underway. Nearly 10 fire tenders have also been dispatched to the site.

