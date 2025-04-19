Heavy Rains and Thunderstorms Disrupt Life in Hyderabad

AMN/ WEB DESK

Thunderstorms and heavy rain accompanied with gusty winds lashed several parts of Hyderabad last evening, halting normal life and triggering a significant drop in temperatures. Thunderstorms initially hit parts of Hyderabad like Nanakaramguda, Manikonda, Shaikpet, Narsingi and Rajendranagar and later spread to the rest of the city including North-Eastern regions like Alwal, Trimulgherry, Sainikpuri among others.

MeT officials also warned that these storms are likely to be more intense during the next two days. It warns of thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds of up to 30-40 kms per hour in several districts in the state. Meanwhile, crop losses are being reported from various districts across the state due to untimely rains.