Chhattisgarh: Badesatti village of Sukma district becomes first Naxal-free Gram Panchayat of Bastar division

Badesatti village of Sukma district in Chhattisgarh has become the first Naxal-free Gram Panchayat of Bastar division. Eleven Maoists active in this village surrendered before the Superintendent of Police in Sukma yesterday.

Chhattisgarh is moving rapidly towards fulfilling the resolution of Union Home Minister Amit Shah to make the country Naxal-free by March 2026. The Chhattisgarh government has recently launched the Ilvad Panchayat Yojana.

Under this scheme, such Gram Panchayats from where all active Naxalites leave the Maoist organisation and return to the mainstream of society will be declared Naxal-free Gram Panchayats. There is a provision to immediately approve an amount of one crore rupees for construction work to such Gram Panchayats.

Yesterday, eleven Maoists active in Badesatti village of Sukma district surrendered. These Maoists had a reward of eight and a half lakh rupees on them. After surrender, each Maoist has been provided an incentive amount of fifty thousand rupees and other facilities under the rehabilitation policy of the state government.

Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister Vijay Sharma said that the Badesatti Gram Panchayat is proof that the three-pronged strategy of trust, rehabilitation and development is proving successful in connecting Maoists with the mainstream of society.