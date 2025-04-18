CBI Raids 5 Locations in Chhattisgarh in Ongoing PSC Recruitment Scam Probe

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has conducted searches at five locations in Chhattisgarh today. These include three locations in Raipur and two in Mahasamund, in a case related to the Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission recruitment scam. This led to the recovery of incriminating documents.

A case was registered by the CBI at the request of the Chhattisgarh Government, taking over cases earlier registered by local police on allegations of the selection of close relatives based on factors other than merit in the examinations and interviews during the years 2020 to 2022 for positions such as Deputy Collectors, DSPs, and other senior posts in the State.

The CBI had arrested Taman Singh Sonwani, then Chairman of the Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission, and Shravan Kumar Goyal, then Director of a company in Raipur, on 18 November last year in connection with the case. Later, the CBI arrested five more accused in this case.