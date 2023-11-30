Telangana Elections: Around 64% voter turnout recorded till 5 PM

@CEO_Telangana

In Telangana, polling came to a close at 5 PM. However, the Election authorities informed that all those electors who were in queue at 5PM will be allowed to cast their vote. About 64 percent of 3 crore 26 lakh electors utilized their franchise by 5 PM.

The polling percentage is likely to increase as many people were in lines by 5 PM in the polling stations. The polling was brisk in districts like Adilabad, Nirmal, Mulugu, and Medak whereas it was low in Hyderabad district.



Meanwhile, among the important personalities, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao exercised his franchise at Chantamadaka in Gajwel constituency while BRS working President K Taraka Ramarao cast his vote in Hyderabad. Pradesh Congress President Revanth Reddy cast his vote at Kodangal. Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya and Tripura Governor Indrasena Reddy are among the prominent persons who cast their vote in Hyderabad today.