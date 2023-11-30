Exit Polls: Congress, BJP neck-and-neck in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, shows Axis My India

The India Today-Axis My India exit poll results for all five states including, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, and Mizoram have started coming out. The polling process has concluded in all the five states with Telangana being the last.

An exit poll is a survey conducted immediately after people have voted for their respective candidates. The tool helps assess the support for political parties and their candidates.

Apart from Telangana, exit polls for other states—Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, and Mizoram—are also declared.

As exit polls are just indications, they cannot be believed blindly.

The final result is set to be announced on December 3 (Sunday). A direct electoral confrontation between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress is anticipated in states like Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, with regional parties playing a significant role in the electoral landscape of Telangana and Mizoram.

Ashok Gehlot most preferred Chief Minister

Despite the anti-incumbency factor, senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot turned out be the most-preferred Chief Minister in Rajasthan with 32 per cent votes, revealed India Today-Axis My India. 10 per cent of the total responders in Rajasthan wanted Mahant Balaknath to become the next Chief Minister.