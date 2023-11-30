Breaking news: Israel and Hamas extend cease-fire

AMN
Giving much hope to the peace, Israel and Hamas said they agreed Thursday to extend their cease-fire in the Gaza Strip, keeping alive tenuous hopes for a lasting halt to the fighting.
AMN
Giving much hope to the peace, Israel and Hamas said they agreed Thursday to extend their cease-fire in the Gaza Strip, keeping alive tenuous hopes for a lasting halt to the fighting.
@PIB_India حکومت نے پردھان منتری غریب کلیان ان یوجنا کو یکم جنو ...
اترکاشی ٹنل حادثے میں 17ویں دن ایک بڑی کامیابی ملی ہے۔ بالآخر ...
اقوام متحدہ کے عالمی پروگرام برائے خوراک (ڈبلیو ایف پی) نے کہ ...
Thailand is scrapping visas for scores of Indian tourists in order to rekindle the fire in its tourism sector. ...
By Vinit Wahi On the occasion of World Tourism Day 2023 today, the Ministry of Tourism (Northern Region) u ...
AMN / WEB DESK Santiniketan, the famed place where great poet Rabindranath Tagore built Visva-Bharati over ...
JEDDAH The Secretary-General of the Muslim World League Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa on Sunday hi ...
Journalists will have to fight together against attacks on press freedom: Siddharth Varadarajan Staff R ...
India and the US will launch the joint microwave remote sensing satellite for Earth observation in the coming ...
AMN / WEB DESK Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh said that Vikram Sarabhai Space Research Center( VSSC ...