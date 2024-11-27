Tech sparks innovation at RAK Summit 2024 in UAE

AMN/ WEB DESK

Artificial intelligence and advanced grid management systems are reshaping the future of sustainable energy, industry leaders revealed today at the RAK Energy Summit in Ras Al Khaimah, UAE. The summit showcases how automatic systems and sophisticated software are revolutionising energy distribution, with real-time adjustments and predictive analytics emerging as crucial tools for green power integration.

Held under the patronage of Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi at the Al Hamra International Exhibition and Conference Center, the two-day summit brings together regional decision-makers and experts to address critical energy transition challenges in the GCC region. The event, organized at Ras Al Khaimah , has attracted support from major entities including the UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure and the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA).

The summit demonstrates how automatic systems, advanced sensors, and AI-driven technologies are transforming energy and grid management. These innovations enable real-time adjustments and optimal electricity distribution, with a particular focus on green power integration. Industry experts stress that investments in software development and system upgrades are crucial for achieving both economic efficiency and environmental sustainability.

Representatives from organizations including EDF West Asia, Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, and the International Energy Agency (IEA) are participating in panel discussions and interactive sessions focused on policy development, emerging technologies, and practical applications in the energy sector. The event, which aligns with the broader context of global climate action between COP28 and COP29, continues through tomorrow, featuring discussions on energy storage, future transport, and other critical industry developments.