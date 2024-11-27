Ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah comes into effect

AMN/ WEB DESK

A historic ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah came into effect at 7:30 AM IST today, following months of intense conflict that claimed thousands of lives. The agreement, brokered with significant U.S. involvement, marks a potential turning point in the 14-month-old war. The truce’s implementation comes after the heaviest Israeli airstrikes on Beirut since the conflict escalated in late September, including unprecedented strikes in the city’s center. By 10:30 AM IST, no violations of the ceasefire had been reported, with only celebratory gunfire echoing through Beirut’s southern suburbs.

Despite warnings from the Israeli military against civilian movement, Lebanese roads leading south witnessed heavy traffic as displaced residents attempted to return home. The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) maintained their positions in southern Lebanon, with spokesperson Avichay Adraee explicitly warning civilians against approaching evacuated villages or military positions. Hezbollah and the Amal political movement issued their own guidelines for returning residents, potentially adding to confusion over civilian movement in the region.

The agreement is anchored in UN Resolution 1701, which mandates the withdrawal of Hezbollah fighters north of the Litani River—approximately 18 miles from the Lebanon-Israel border—and the complete withdrawal of Israeli forces from Lebanese territory. The Lebanese army has announced its readiness to deploy across the south but has urged residents of border villages to delay their return until Israeli forces complete their withdrawal. Currently, Israeli troops remain stationed about four miles inside Lebanese territory.

Speaking from the White House on Tuesday following approval from Israel’s security cabinet, President Joe Biden detailed a carefully orchestrated withdrawal of Israeli forces from southern Lebanon over a 60-day period. The plan calls for the Lebanese army to progressively assume control of border areas, with a key objective of preventing Hezbollah from re-establishing its military infrastructure in the region.