Pakistan: Army deployed in Islamabad amidst clashes between security personnel and PTI supporters

AMN/ WEB DESK

The Pakistani army has been deployed in Islamabad after the death of at least six security personnel in violent clashes with thousands of protesters of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party in Islamabad.

The Interior Ministry announced that stringent orders have been issued to security personnel to take decisive action against miscreants and even use extreme measures, including shooting, if necessary. The notification issued by the Pakistan Interior Ministry also authorizes the army to impose a curfew whenever it deems fit to maintain law and order.

The move comes amid the escalating security situation in Islamabad and the failure of the second round of talks between the government and PTI leaders, as supporters of former Prime Minister Imran Khan continued to march toward the capital’s D-Chowk.

Violent clashes between PTI protesters and security forces have led to security personnel deaths, including two police officers and four Pakistani Rangers. The situation escalated after a PTI protester’s vehicle rammed into Rangers on the Islamabad-Srinagar Highway, killing them.

Meanwhile Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister’s adviser on information, on Tuesday said that PTI founder Imran Khan had agreed to the government’s suggested proposal to move the venue of the party’s much-touted power show from Islamabad’s D-Chowk to the sub-urban areas but his wife, Bushra Bibi, and the party had refused the suggestion.

Protesters have gathered at Islamabad’s D-Chowk for the party’s protest to demand Imran’s release, among other things, amid reports of intense tear gas shelling by security forces to curtail the large crowds. The PTI convoys have been plying roads countrywide since Sunday.

Earlier, Bushra Bibi vowed to be the last woman standing at D-Chowk and said she would not leave without Imran, while addressing a large crowd of protesters at Blue Area alongside Gandapur and Ayub.

She lamented Imran’s treatment in both Attock and Adiala Jail, questioning how an ex-premier could be treated the way he had been. “Khan is standing because of you and will continue standing for you, and you must promise that until Khan is with us, you will not leave D-Chowk.

“I promise that I will be the last woman here, I will not leave D-Chowk without him. If anyone tells you otherwise, it is a lie,” she said to cheers from the crowd.

“Muslims don’t hit other Muslims, so then why are you shelling us?” she questioned.