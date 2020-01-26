FreeCurrencyRates.com

27 Jan 2020
Tameer School Gaya celebrates Republic Day

By A Reporter / Gaya

While celebrating 71st Republic Day today at Tameer Primary School Gaya, eleven of its students got elevation to the Iqra Public School, Bihar Board affiliated, enrolling them for 5th class.

The school under a registered trust, Tameer Foundation, is imparting the formal education to the slum children of the Iqbalnagar area since 2005 and currently has 254 students from nursery to class 5th. Discouraging child labour in the area, the school has completely changed the family conditions of the students, creating an environment conducive to learning, hygiene and cooperations in this daily wagers’ area during last 15 years of sustained efforts of civil society of Gaya particularly of Mr Ameeruddin.

Perhaps it is the only slum school in Bihar which is running successfully by the intervention of the civil society and guarantees completely free education up to 12th level, taking cooperations from Iqra Public School and CBSE affiliated Shatabdi Public in Gaya.

