Legal luminaries attend Iftar Party organised by National Citizen’s Committee

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

National Citizen’s Committee organised Felicitation function for Rozedars and Ramadan Iftar Party Tuesday evening in New Delhi. The programme was attended by J&K High Court retired Chief Justice B.A. Khan, Jharkhand High Court retired Chief Justise Virender Singh, International Council of Jurists President Dr. Adish C Aggarwala, Deputy Head of Embassy of Iraq Oday Hatim Mohammed, Indo-Arab Chambers of Commerce President Dr. Weiel Awwad, DMK Member of Parliament P. Wilson, Allahabad High Court retired Judge Zaki Ullah Khan.

Function was attended by Judges, bar leaders, journalists, social activists from different religions and greeted each others.