Dedication brings positive change in society- Dr. Mahesh Sharma

National Social Pride Honor Award Ceremony 2025

Our Correspondent / Noida

National Social Pride Honor Award Ceremony 2025 was organized by Dr. Kusum Patharia, under the aegis of the President of the Women’s Wing of the Social Justice and Women Empowerment Board, at Jalvayu Vihar, Sector 21. In this felicitation ceremony, eminent personalities who have contributed to social work, women empowerment, human rights protection, and strengthening the justice system were honored. Journalist SN Verma was also honored with a shawl and a memento for writing related to social concerns.

MP Dr. Mahesh Sharma was present as the chief guest in the program.

Former Union Minister of State and local MP Dr. Mahesh Sharma said in his address on this occasion that dedication and service are necessary to bring positive change in society. Those who are working for justice and equality are true heroes. We should support such efforts, which are working towards providing justice and empowering the deprived and needy sections of the society.

Describing equal opportunity and justice as divine work, he said that Providing equal opportunity to all and ensuring the right to justice is God’s work and it is a sacred responsibility. It is the work of uplifting those who need the most help. He said that women like Dr. Kusum Patharia, Mrs. Neelima Mishra and Mrs. Vimala Batham are living examples of this effort, who have worked tirelessly to provide opportunities to every section of the society.

Dr. Mahesh Sharma appreciated the efforts of Dr. Kusum Patharia and said that under her leadership the Social Justice and Women Empowerment Board is not only raising the voice of women and underprivileged sections, but is also taking concrete steps to protect their rights. He said that the dedication of Dr. Kusum Patharia and her team is commendable. This board has become a strong pillar to help the needy of the society.

Special Guests Mrs. Vimala Batham (Former MLA and Former State Women Commission President), N. P. Anand (Senior Advocate, Supreme Court of India and Director General, Social Justice Board), and Mrs. Neelima Mishra (Trustee Secretary, Jan Kalyan Trust, Anand Niketan Old Age Home, Noida) also expressed their views and emphasized the need for justice and equality in society.

Neelima Mishra, Trustee of Noida’s prestigious Anand Niketan Old Age Home and special guest of the function, while referring to her difficult and struggle-filled early days, said that people of all classes are given shelter in the old age home. Director General Dr. N. P. Anand, emphasizing the strength of the board, said that the Social Justice and Women Empowerment Board is India’s first democratic board, which always stands with the needy in their happiness and sorrow and is strengthening the initiative of justice. He told that the workers of the board are going door to door in rural areas and trying to stop the atrocities being committed on poor, helpless laborers and women. He said that any person can register his problem through the board’s website or toll-free number.

National President of the Board, Dr. Kusum Patharia said that this event is an important initiative towards strengthening justice and equality. She took the complete responsibility of planning and organizing this program and played an important role in making it successful. She said that a helpline number has also been issued to ensure quick justice to the needy.

On this occasion, Director Mrs. Jyoti Rana, Dr. Mahesh Kumar were present along with other officials. All the officials including Mrs Mamta Tiwari, Uma Jaiswal, Rajkumari were present from Uttar Pradesh state.