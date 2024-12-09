Ethnic Wear has a new address in East Delhi

AMN / New Delhi

In line with what is rooted in Indian culture, tradition, and style, ethnic wear has got a new address with Pastel India, an outlet for designer clothing, promoting women’s wear in East Delhi where a bevy of folks gathers to try on what they feel comfortable in.

“Females cannot be subjected to fashion police telling them what they should and shouldn’t wear. Women today do not wear veils; they are free to choose their own styles and clothing as per their suitability and comfortability.”, says Gauri Rani ‘Alka’, the founder of Pastel India.

Pastel India promotes Indian cultural values and ethnic wear with a blend of ethnicity and modernity. Clothes stitched at Pastel India bring in folks a sense of elegance, dignity, and gracefulness besides having them in stitches for the commendation they earn on their outfit.

“There could be a style even in traditional sarees, salwar kameez, kurtis, sherwanis, anarkali suits, and lehenga cholis. A woman can be seen in having comfortability in wearing designer clothes with a deep sense of pride and confidence.”, adds the self-assured designer Alka.

“One can wear Indian ethnic clothes à la mode while looking chic, thanks to Alka designing to perfection and body soothing.”, commented the regular customer, Kusum Shandilya from Ghaziabad.

“What and how you dress speaks volumes about you. Go for designer clothing and see how appealing and kicky you look with self-assurance.”, says noted author Dr Birbal Jha, who endorses Pastel India.