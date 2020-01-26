Indian missions in UAE celebrate Republic Day

WEB DESK

Indian Ambassador Pavan Kapoor and the Consul General of India in Dubai Mr Vipul led the Indian expats in celebrating the Republic Day celebrations in UAE by unfurling the tricolour at the Embassy in Abu Dhabi and the Indian Consulate in Dubai.

The Consul General addressed the gathering and read out President Ram Nath Kovind’s speech.

Later he also hoisted the flag at the Indian High School in Dubai. Children dressed in colorful costumes presented a cultural programme showcasing the diversity of India.

A number of Indian expatriates from different walks of life based in UAE attended the flag hoisting ceremony.

In Qatar, Ambassador P. Kumaran led the Indian community in celebrating the Republic day. Hundreds of Indian expats living in Doha were part of the Republic Day celebrations there.

Ambassador Dr Ausaf Sayeed in Riyadh and Consul General Noor Rahman Sheikh in Jeddah unfurled the National Flag in the presence of hundreds of Indian expats.

In Iraq, Ambassador Birender Singh Yadav unfurled the National Flag and in Kuwait Ambassador K Jeeva Sagar did the honours. In Oman, Ambassador Munu Mahawar hoisted the tricolor in a solemn ceremony. In Iran, Ambassador Gaddam Dharmendra unfurled the tricolor.