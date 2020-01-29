FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     29 Jan 2020 09:12:19      انڈین آواز
UAE participates in India’s Republic Day celebrations with fervour

STAFF REPORTER

Further strengthening friendship between two countries, the United Arab Emirates , UAE shared India’s Republic Day celebrations with much fervour and gaiety.

On January 26 UAE has lighted up its most important landmarks in the various emirates with the colors of the Indian flag, as the UAE capital Abu Dhabi lighted up the Sheikh Zayed Bridge with the colors of the Indian flag as well as the Al Ain city of the capital Abu Dhabi also lighted up its main building with the colors of the Indian flag.

The most important landmarks of the Emirate of Dubai were decorated with the colors of the Indian flag, as the Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest tower, was lighted up with the colors of the Indian flag, as participating the Indian side in its celebrations, which had a positive impact for the Indian community exceeding three million Indians residing in UAE, expressing the depth of the relations that bind the two countries, which rose up to the level of  strategic partnership in all fields.

UAE Ambassador to India Dr. Ahmed Al-Banna greets president of India

President of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to the President of the Republic of India.  Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces  Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, have also sent similar messages of congratulations to the President of the Republic of India and the Prime Minister. In addition, the UAE Ambassador to India Dr. Ahmed Al-Banna attended the Republic Day celebrations of India and witnessed the parade of the Indian forces. The Ambassador also attended the reception organized by the President of India and the Prime Minister on this occasion.

Trade relations between the two countries have witnessed remarkable growth and development, as UAE is the third trade partner of India after China and the United States of America. The bilateral trade between the two countries is expected to reach up to 100 billion dollars in 2020.

SPORTS

Nagal joins Prajnesh in singles main draw at Tata Open Maharashtra

AMN /Mumbai Sumit Nagal joined compatriot Prajnesh Gunneswaran in the main draw at the upcoming third editi ...

Hockey:Indian Women lose 0-1 to New Zealand

AMN / Auckland spirited Indian Women's Hockey Team lost a hard-fought match 0-1 to hosts New Zealand here o ...

Athletics: Javelin Thrower Neeraj Chopra qualifies for Tokyo Olympics

FILE PHOTO Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Neeraj Chopra has became the he first Indian javelin throw ...

ART & CULTURE

Jaipur Literature Festival begins

By A Correspondent / Jaipur The Jaipur Literature Festival has commenced here today. Chief Minister of Raj ...

Difference between World Hindi Day and Hindi Divas

WEB DESK There is some confusion over World Hindi Day and Hindi Divas. We must know the difference between ...

MARQUEE

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

AMN The Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corporation, IRCTC, will operate and manage luxury train, Golden ...

Qutub Minar glitters amid LED illumination

  QUTUB MINAR Staff Reporter / New Delhi The historic Qutb Minar came alive ...

CINEMA /TV/ ART

Mumbai International Film Festival begins

AMN / Mumbai The oldest international event for non-feature films in South Asia, the Mumbai International F ...

Shabana Azmi to be discharged from hospital soon

WEB DESK Actress Shabana Azmi, who was injured in an accident on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway recently can b ...

