UAE participates in India’s Republic Day celebrations with fervour

STAFF REPORTER

Further strengthening friendship between two countries, the United Arab Emirates , UAE shared India’s Republic Day celebrations with much fervour and gaiety.

On January 26 UAE has lighted up its most important landmarks in the various emirates with the colors of the Indian flag, as the UAE capital Abu Dhabi lighted up the Sheikh Zayed Bridge with the colors of the Indian flag as well as the Al Ain city of the capital Abu Dhabi also lighted up its main building with the colors of the Indian flag.

The most important landmarks of the Emirate of Dubai were decorated with the colors of the Indian flag, as the Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest tower, was lighted up with the colors of the Indian flag, as participating the Indian side in its celebrations, which had a positive impact for the Indian community exceeding three million Indians residing in UAE, expressing the depth of the relations that bind the two countries, which rose up to the level of strategic partnership in all fields.

UAE Ambassador to India Dr. Ahmed Al-Banna greets president of India

President of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to the President of the Republic of India. Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, have also sent similar messages of congratulations to the President of the Republic of India and the Prime Minister. In addition, the UAE Ambassador to India Dr. Ahmed Al-Banna attended the Republic Day celebrations of India and witnessed the parade of the Indian forces. The Ambassador also attended the reception organized by the President of India and the Prime Minister on this occasion.

Trade relations between the two countries have witnessed remarkable growth and development, as UAE is the third trade partner of India after China and the United States of America. The bilateral trade between the two countries is expected to reach up to 100 billion dollars in 2020.