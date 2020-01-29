FreeCurrencyRates.com

Delhi polls: EC orders removal of Anurag Thakur, Parvesh Verma as BJP’s star campaigners

Agencies / NEW DELHI

Taking cognizance of their controversial remarks, the Election Commission today ordered the removal of BJP leaders Anurag Thakur and Parvesh Verma from the list of star campaigners for Delhi polls

“The Election Commission has ordered the removal of Anurag Thakur and Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma from the list of star campaigners of the Bharatiya Janata Party for the general elections to the Legislative Assembly of the NCT of Delhi with immediate effect and until further orders,” it stated.

During an election rally here, BJP leader and Union minister Thakur egged on the crowd to raise an incendiary slogan—“traitors should be shot at”—after he lashed out at anti-CAA protesters, officials said.

West Delhi MP Verma on Tuesday said what happened in Kashmir with Kashmiri Pandits could happen in Delhi, warning that lakhs of anti-CAA protesters in Shaheen Bagh could enter homes to kill and rape women.

Election Commission has also issued notice to BJP MP Parvesh Sahib Singh for the alleged controversial remarks during the election rally in Vikaspuri, Delhi.

The commission has sought a reply from Mr Singh by tomorrow. The notice was issued after the Delhi CEO submitted a report to the Election Commission on the reported provocative language used by Parvesh Sahib Singh.

