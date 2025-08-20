Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Syria, Israel Hold US-Mediated Talks in Paris to Reduce Tensions and Reinforce Ceasefire in Southern Syria

Aug 20, 2025

AMN/ WEB DESK

Syria’s Foreign Affairs Chief, Assad Hassan al-Shibani, met with an Israeli delegation in Paris to discuss efforts to reduce tensions and bolster stability in southern Syria.

According to Syria’s state news agency (SANA), Al-Shibani and the Israeli delegation focused on de-escalation, non-interference in Syria’s internal affairs, and the revival of the 1974 disengagement agreement that has governed the frontier for decades.

Their talks also covered ways to monitor the ceasefire in Sweida province, a flashpoint in the country’s south. The meeting, held under US mediation, is part of a wider diplomatic push to safeguard Syria’s territorial integrity and promote regional security.

