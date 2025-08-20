Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Netanyahu Accuses Australian PM Albanese of Betraying Israel Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Aug 20, 2025

AMN/ WEB DESK

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has accused his Australian counterpart, Anthony Albanese, of having betrayed Israel and abandoned Australia’s Jewish community, after days of growing strain between the two countries. Netanyahu said yesterday that history would remember Anthony Albanese for what he is: a weak politician. Australia barred a far-right member of Netanyahu’s ruling coalition from entering the country on Monday, and Israel, in turn, revoked the visas of Australian representatives to the Palestinian Authority.

