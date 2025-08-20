Netanyahu Accuses Australian PM Albanese of Betraying Israel Amid Diplomatic Tensions

AMN/ WEB DESK

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has accused his Australian counterpart, Anthony Albanese, of having betrayed Israel and abandoned Australia’s Jewish community, after days of growing strain between the two countries. Netanyahu said yesterday that history would remember Anthony Albanese for what he is: a weak politician. Australia barred a far-right member of Netanyahu’s ruling coalition from entering the country on Monday, and Israel, in turn, revoked the visas of Australian representatives to the Palestinian Authority.