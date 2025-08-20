Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Russia Praises India as Global and Economic Power, Highlights Strengthening Bilateral Ties Ahead of Putin’s Visit

Aug 20, 2025

AMN/ WEB DESK

Russia has lauded India’s stature as a global power and called it a leading economic power with a diversified foreign policy. Addressing a press briefing in New Delhi today, Russian Charge d’Affaires in India, Roman Babushkin, said that Russia and India have mutual interests and have consistently found ways to cooperate in line. He said that relations between the two countries are expanding and uninterrupted.

The Russian Embassy official also mentioned the two phone calls between the two heads on the situation in Ukraine. He added that engagements, including the current visit of External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar to Moscow, are setting the stage for the future visit of President Putin to India by the end of this year.

