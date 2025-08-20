Spain Wildfire; Over 3.8 Lakh Hectares Burned, Civil Protection Emergency Considered

AMN/ WEB DESK

Marking the country’s worst fire season since 2006, raging wildfires are spreading through Spain, primarily in the country’s southwest and northwestern regions. Caceres in southwest Spain is one of the worst-hit areas, along with the northwestern regions of Galicia and Castilla-Leon.

According to the European Forest Fire Information System, more than three lakh eighty-two thousand hectares have burned in Spain so far in 2025, with over three lakh hectares destroyed in the past two weeks alone. Meanwhile, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez is contemplating declaring a civil protection emergency in response to these widespread wildfires ravaging the country.