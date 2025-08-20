Pakistan: 11 dead, 10 injured in Karachi due to flash floods

AMN/ WEB DESK

At least 11 people have died and 10 others have been injured in Karachi due to torrential monsoon rains that flooded roads, collapsed structures, and caused widespread power outages. Local media reported that victims included those electrocuted or trapped under debris. Pakistan’s National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) warned of continued rainfall until Saturday, with another spell expected soon. Sindh government declared today a public holiday today, closing all institutions across the province. In Balochistan, rains damaged dozens of homes and closed major highways. Critics slammed the NDMA and provincial bodies for lack of preparedness, accusing them of corruption and negligence amid ongoing devastation across Pakistan.