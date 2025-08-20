Afghanistan: 79 killed in road accident in Herat

AMN/ WEB DESK

In Afghanistan, the death toll in the Herat province road accident has reached 79. Officials said that the accident occurred last night when a passenger bus collided with a motorbike and a mini-truck on a highway linking Iran to Herat city. According to media reports, many victims, including women and children, were Afghan refugees returning from Iran. The crash caused the bus to catch fire, making identification of many bodies difficult. Officials fear the death toll may rise as rescue operations continue. Earlier this month, several fatal road accidents were reported in northern and central Afghanistan, highlighting the ongoing issue of road safety in the country.