INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

India, Vietnam discuss ways to control maritime crimes during  6th High-Level Meeting

Aug 20, 2025

AMN/ WEB DESK

The 6th High-Level Meeting between the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) and the Vietnam Coast Guard (VCG) was held in Hanoi, Vietnam today. Defence Ministry in a statement, said that the discussions centered on enhancing collaboration in Maritime Search and Rescue, Maritime Law Enforcement, Marine Pollution Response, and Capacity Building. It added that special focus was placed on tackling transnational maritime crimes, including smuggling, trafficking and illegal fishing. The meeting was co-chaired by Additional Director General ICG Anand Prakash Badola, and Vice Commandant, VCG, Major General Vu Trung Kien. Both sides reviewed recent ship visits and professional exchanges, while agreeing to continue joint initiatives to strengthen interoperability. The delegations also underscored the importance of coordinated Search and Rescue operations and joint pollution response mechanisms to safeguard maritime safety and protect the marine environment. Reaffirming their commitment to regular institutional interactions, training programmes, exchange of best practices, and ship visits, both Coast Guards emphasised that such engagements foster mutual trust and operational synergy. 

