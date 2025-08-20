Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

India slams Pakistan for persecuting minorities & weaponizing gender-based violence

Aug 20, 2025
AMN

India has sharply rebuked Pakistan at the UN Security Council, accusing it of continuing a pattern of sexual violence that began during the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War. India’s Permanent Mission’s Charge d’Affaires Eldos Mathew Punnoose said, Pakistan army’s mass rapes in 1971, affecting an estimated 400,000 women, remain a shameful record and similar atrocities continue today with impunity. Responding to Pakistan’s repeated Kashmir references, Punnoose called it hypocrisy that Islamabad portrays itself as a human rights defender while persecuting minorities and weaponizing gender-based violence. Citing UN reports, he highlighted rampant abductions, forced conversions, and child marriages in Pakistan.

