Russia Launches Massive Aerial Assault on Ukraine, Targets Western Regions

Aug 21, 2025

Kyiv: Russia unleashed one of its largest airstrikes on Ukraine this year, firing 574 drones and 40 missiles overnight, Ukraine’s Air Force reported on Wednesday. The attack struck mainly western regions, killing at least one person and injuring 15 others.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy condemned the strikes, saying Moscow continues to avoid genuine peace talks. He urged the international community to respond with tougher sanctions and tariffs.

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha stated that a “major American electronics manufacturer” in western Ukraine was among the targets, but declined to provide further details.

