INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

France, ICC Slam US Sanctions on Court Officials Investigating War Crimes

Aug 21, 2025

AMN/ WEB DESK

The US has imposed sanctions on several International Criminal Court (ICC) officials, including French Judge Nicolas Guillou, for their role in pursuing war crimes charges against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio yesterday announced the sanctions, which block entry to the US and freeze any assets held there. The measures also target Canadian Judge Kimberly Prost, who worked on a separate ICC case involving alleged US war crimes in Afghanistan, as well as two deputy prosecutors, Nazhat Shameem Khan of Fiji and Mame Mandiaye Niang of Senegal.

Meanwhile, France strongly criticised the move, calling it a blow to judicial independence. The ICC also condemned the sanctions, saying they threaten the court’s impartiality.

The ICC recently issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and former Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant for alleged war crimes during Israel’s military operations in Gaza. It also targeted Hamas commander Mohammed Deif, who was later killed by Israel.

